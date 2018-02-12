Registered Sex Offender Resigns as Spartansburg Fire Chief

The Spartansburg fire chief who is a registered sex offender told Erie News Now Monday he has resigned immediately.

Robert Gilbert Jr. was recently re-elected as chief of the volunteer fire department.

In 2001, he was convicted for sex crimes against a 4-year-old girl.

Gilbert is listed on the state's Megan's Law database. It said Gilbert served a 5 to 10 year sentence for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Spartansburg Mayor Ann Louise Wagner told the Corry Journal, which first reported the story, that the town's firefighters are aware of Gilbert's status.

The victim's mother told the Journal she does not believe he should be in a job where he could interact with children.

Gilbert has served 25 years with the fire department.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.