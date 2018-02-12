No Injuries In Accidental Fire at Erie's A1 Automotive - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

No Injuries In Accidental Fire at Erie's A1 Automotive

Posted: Updated:

         We now know what started a fire inside a garage at A1 Automotive in East Erie, Monday morning. Fire inspectors office says the accidental fire happened when one of the gas tanks was being taken off a vehicle and the gas ignited.

When crews arrived at the business along 9th and Parade Streets in Erie, they saw heavy smoke pouring out of the building.
Luckily,  the sprinkler system kicked in, and fire crews brought in fans to clear the heavy smoke out of the building. No one was injured in the fire. 

