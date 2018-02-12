Man Arrested for Breaking into Millcreek Home, Pointing Gun at Homeowner

Police have arrested a man who they say broke into a Millcreek Township home and pointed a gun at the homeowner.

Gregory L. Shaffer, 40, was arraigned Monday on charges including burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm prohibited, and recklessly endangering another person.

It happened in the 5600 block of Perkins Street Oct. 31 around 7 p.m.

The owner came home and confronted the man in the her home, according to Millcreek Police.

Shaffer reportedly pointed a handgun at the woman, and she left the home, the detective said.

Items left at the scene linked Shaffer to the crime, police said.

Shaffer was taken to the Erie County Prison on $35,000 straight bond.

