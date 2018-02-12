Accident Sends Car into East Erie Building

An accident sent a car into an east Erie building Monday afternoon.

A car and pickup collided around 4:30 p.m. at East 21st and Reed Street.

The impact sent the car into the front of a barbershop.

No one in the car was injured, but the vehicle suffered damage.

There was also minor damage to the building.

A person in the truck was checked out for injuries at the scene.

