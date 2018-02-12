WATCH: Monday's Olympics Highlights and More

Chloe Kim lands back-to-back 1080s, wins Olympic gold | Watch »

17-year-old American Chloe Kim has won gold in women’s snowboard halfpipe. Kim becomes the youngest female snowboarding medalist in Olympic history. This is the 99th gold medal all-time for the U.S. in Winter Olympics history.

Chloe Kim discusses road to the Olympics

NBC's Hoda Kotb talks to Team USA snowboarder, Chloe Kim, and her parents. The teenage champion talks about growing up, college and the road to the Olympics.

Below freezing golf in PyeongChang

It's below freezing in PyeongChang, but that doesn't stop people from playing golf. NBC's Rich Lerner introduces us to the South Korean woman who inspired a generation of golfers.

Highlights from Olympics competition over the weekend

A look at the highlights from Olympics competition over the weekend.

People in South Korea are serious about skin care

So what's the secret to that flawless, youthful glow?

Julia Mancuso takes over the Winter Olympics Superstore

Former Olympian Julia Mancuso gears up for her first Olympics as a spectator at the Winter Olympics Superstore in PyeongChang.

