Erie Man Sentenced for Involuntary Manslaughter in Millcreek Township Fatal Crash

An Erie man will spend at least two weeks in prison for a 2017 fatal crash in Millcreek Township.

Zachary Strader was sentenced to a month and a half in prison after pleading guilty to a count of involuntary manslaughter, but he is eligible for work release after two weeks.

He will also spend three months on electronic monitoring and serve three years probation.

The Feb. 17, 2017 crash at West Grandview Boulevard and Peach Street killed John Naylor, 67, of Erie.

Investigators said Naylor's Ford Focus was heading east on West Grandview from the stop sign when it was hit by Strader's Chevrolet Monte Carlo driving south on Peach.

Naylor suffered serious injuries and was taken to UPMC Hamot, where he later died.

Prosecutors said Strader was going nearly double the speed limit, which contributed to the fatal crash.

He also had levels of THC, a chemical found in marijuana, in his system at the time of the crash, according to investigators.

