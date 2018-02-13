Erie Man Sentenced for Involuntary Manslaughter in Millcreek Township Fatal Crash

The second tractor trailer caught fire, which was extinguished by emergency crews. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.More >>
It happened just before 11 a.m. on Route 6 just west of Linesville.More >>
For the first time in three years, crews are building a giant ice castle as part of the annual winter festival in Mayville, New York.More >>
Dr. Anthony Ruffa opened two online medical offices Sunday. All you need is a smart phone, tablet or computer to speak with a doctor or nurse practitioner from wherever you are.
The Spartansburg Fire Chief has officially resigned, after his criminal past has been brought to light.More >>
The Presque Isle Partnership unveiled the concert headliners Monday at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.More >>
