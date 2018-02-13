Millcreek Schools Superintendent Awarded New Contract

The Millcreek Township School Board voted Monday to approve a new contract for Superintendent William Hall.

The new, five-year contract goes into effect July 1 and will pay Hall $178,000.

Hall became the district's interim superintendent in 2013 after former superintendent Michael Golde's departure.

He has been credited with helping the schools address a critical state audit report and restoring the district's fund balance.

School board president John DiPlacido said Hall's fiscal and instructional leadership were key factors in extending the superintendent's contract. DiPlacido also recognized Hall for his implementation of new grading regulations, the McDowell Innovation Learning Lab, and the McDowell Distinctive Scholars Program.

Hall's contract will expire June 30, 2023.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.