More than $30,000 Awarded to Fire Departments, Ambulance Service

Two fire companies and an ambulance company are receiving state grants to help protect the community. 

The City of Erie Fire Department was awarded $15,000.

The Lawrence Park Volunteer Fire Department received $11,727, while its ambulance service secured $5,135.

The money can be used to renovate or build new facilities, purchase equipment, train and certify staff, or for debt related to equipment purchases or building maintenance.

The grants are provided by the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, which is funded through gaming revenue.

