Erie Candy Stores Seeing Valentine's Day Rush

Local candy shops are working overtime, filling all those Valentine's Day orders.



At Pulakos Chocolates, they've seen lots of people walking through the doors this week, picking up sweets for their sweethearts.

Valentine's Day will be their busiest day.

And this year, orders are up for their most-popular Valentine's Day treat, with more than 250 dozen chocolate-covered strawberries already sold by Tuesday afternoon, just at their Parade street store in Erie.

Orders are even up for the special orders of white and dark chocolate-covered strawberries, "Last year for the whole week we did about about 500 dozen special orders, tomorrow alone we have 500 dozen, so for whatever reason, this year is a busy year for us," said Alicia Boyd of Pulakos Chocolates. "We go through 500 flats, and every flat gives us between 10 to 12 dozen strawberries and hopefully we'll have enough. We have a lot of orders this year, so we may have to run out and get more strawberries," Boyd added.

Pulakos has extra hours to accommodate the Valentine's Day rush, they're open until 7:00 Tuesday night and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Valentine's Day.