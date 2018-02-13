Fatal Injuries Reported in Crash West of Edinboro - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fatal Injuries Reported in Crash West of Edinboro

Posted:

Fatal injuries have been reported in a crash just west of Edinboro.

It was reported as a head-on, rollover crash with people trapped inside the vehicles around 5:45 p.m. at 7495 Route 6N just west of Route 98.

One person suffered fatal injuries, according to the Erie County 911 Center. Three others reportedly suffered critical injuries.

Two of the victims were still trapped in the wreckage, as of 6:30 p.m., according to the Erie County 911 Center.

