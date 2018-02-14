Fabulous Fat Tuesday with NAMI

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), hosted a kick-off party for the organization's annual Fabulous Golf Outing.

A Fat Tuesday theme provided the energy for the evening.

Team Fabulous golf committee members served as guest bartenders at the Brewerie at Union Station.

The goal of this family friendly event is to raise awareness about mental illness in the Erie community and launch plans for the golf outing.

This light hearted approach to mental health and wellness brings more awareness to a serious cause.

This year's golf outing it scheduled for June 22nd at the Venango Valley Inn and Golf Course.