Fabulous Fat Tuesday with NAMI - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fabulous Fat Tuesday with NAMI

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), hosted a kick-off party for the organization's  annual Fabulous Golf Outing. 

A Fat Tuesday theme provided the energy for the evening.
Team Fabulous golf committee members served as guest bartenders at the Brewerie at Union Station. 
The goal of this family friendly event is to raise awareness about mental illness in the Erie community and launch plans for the golf outing. 
This light hearted approach to mental health and wellness brings more awareness to a serious cause.

This year's golf outing it scheduled for June 22nd at the Venango Valley Inn and Golf Course.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com