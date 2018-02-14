Movie Buff's Teamed Up in Movie Trivia Night - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Movie Buff's Teamed Up in Movie Trivia Night

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Many put their knowledge of random facts to the test during movie trivia night at the Tom Ridge Environmental center. 

The event is a fund raiser for the Big Screen Theatre, a non profit organization.
Teams of two to four people fielded questions each round about comedy, action and thriller movies.
This event off-sets the cost of bringing in new movies and children's programs.

