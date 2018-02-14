Local Parish Offers Ashes to Go

A local parish is providing a more convenient way for folks to participate in Ash Wednesday.

Saint John the Baptist and Holy Rosary Church in Erie is offering “Ashes to go.” This is Holy Rosary’s first year taking part in this initiative, which allows parishioners that may not have a lot of time in the morning to still take a moment of prayer.

Father John Jacquel said they decided to do this as a way to accommodate parishioners that don’t have the time to stop in and attend the full Ash Wednesday service inside the church.

“There's a need that's not being met in terms of people are too busy let's try to come outside and meet people halfway on their way to work and on our way into the church we can meet in the parking lot and do a little prayer service together,” Jacquel said.

Folks park in the parking lot at Holy Rosary, 2701 E. Avenue and head to a tent outside the church where brief prayer services will be held and ashes will be distributed.

The church will hold service again from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The parish will still have Masses inside 8 a.m. at St John the Baptist, 509 E. 26th Street, and 7 p.m. at Holy Rosary.