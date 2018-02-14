Erie Native Ryan Zapolski, USA Men's Hockey Team Fall to Slovenia in Overtime

Erie native and goalie Ryan Zapolski made 22 saves for the US men's ice hockey team Wednesday, but it was not enough stop Slovenia in overtime in the opening game of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Slovenia rallied back from a two-goal deficit in the final period to take down the United States 3-2. The team scored in less than a minute to end the game in the five-minute, sudden-death overtime period.

Brian O'Neill, a 29-year-old who plays in Finland, scored first for Team USA with just more than two minutes left in the first period.

Jordan Greenway, who plays at Boston University, earned the second goal.

NHL players are not on the US roster for the first time since the 1994 games.

Team USA will face Slovakia on Feb. 16 at 10:10 p.m. in its hunt for an Olympic medal.

