Shelter Pets Play Cupid on Valentine's Day

Shelter pets are playing Cupid by helping spread the spirit of Valentine's Day.

The Humane Society of NWPA is out delivering Critter Grams.

Staff and shelter pets are surprising folks with special gifts. The Critter Gram includes a vase, treats, a picture of a shelter pet and a thoughtful message.

To make the day even sweeter, their pet gets some yummy treats too.

The $35 Critter Gram serves as a kennel sponsorship. Since 2016, the money has gone toward providing care to a shelter pet until it finds a forever family.

16 Critter Grams will be delivered this Valentine's Day.