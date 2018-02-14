Suspect Sought in American Legion Break-In Attempt - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Suspect Sought in American Legion Break-In Attempt

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for your help to identify the man who attempted to break into American Legion Post 742 in Fairview Township.

It happened Wednesday around 1:45 a.m. at the post, which is located at 7605 Maple Street.

The man pried open a window and left when an audible alarm was activated, according to the investigating officer.

Based on video surveillance, the suspect appears to be a tall, white male with a thin build, State Police said. He had a red bandanna covering his face and was wearing blue jeans and a blue and white sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 8914-774-9611.

