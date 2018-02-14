Suspected Heroin, Cocaine, Stolen Handgun Seized in Erie Drug Bust

A Detroit man is behind bars after a drug bust on Erie's west side netted tens of thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs.

Peiaris Bell, 29, was arraigned on several drug charges, a count of receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm prohibited.

His arrest follows a two-month-long undercover investigation involving the Millcreek Police drug unit, Erie Police vice unit and the District Attorney's drug task force.

Police pulled Bell over after he left his apartment. He had marijuana, heroin and more than $200 in cash on him, according to officers.

Police recovered a bulk of the drugs after serving a search warrant at his apartment in the 400 block of West 8th Street. They seized $2,500 in cash, a stolen 9mm handgun, 200 grams of suspected heroin with a street value of about $50,000, and 10 grams of suspected cocaine with a street value of about $1,000.

Several complaints about drug activity sparked the investigation.

Bell was taken to the Erie County Prison on $250,000 bond.

