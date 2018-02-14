Former Vernon Township Supervisor Arrested in Arizona, Indicted

A former Vernon Township Supervisor is now in custody and has been indicted after a nationwide search.

Daniel Teed, 56, was arrested Monday in Flagstaff, Arizona and indicted for failure to register as a sex offender and failure to surrender to serve his 10-year prison sentence.

Teed was staying in a Super 8 in Flagstaff and was taken into custody when he left the motel and tried to get into his vehicle, according to a news release from U.S. Department of Justice. He was using an alias and disguised his appearance to avoid arrest, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

He was convicted in June 2017 of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children.

