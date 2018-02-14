Former Vernon Township Supervisor Indicted For Failing to Appear - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Former Vernon Township Supervisor Indicted For Failing to Appear as a Sex Offender & Reporting for Sentencing

Posted: Updated:

A former Vernon Township Supervisor is indicted after a nationwide hunt by the U.S. Marshalls Service. 

Daniel Teed, who is 56 years old, was reportedly an elected official in the Crawford county township back in the 1980s. Now, he's indicted for failure to register as a sex offender and to surrender for his sentence. He was found in Flagstaff, Arizona and arrested this week from a Super 8 Motel room. 

Teed, who is a convicted sex offender, was wanted for failing to serve a ten-year prison term. He was convicted in 2017. Teed is now facing 20 years in prison and a fine of $500,000. His last known address was in Wexford, PA, in the Pittsburgh-area. 

