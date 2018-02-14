Finding a Solution to Pennsylvania's Congressional Maps

Elected officials in Pennsylvania hitting the deadline to put in place new district lines and they are no closer to finding a solution. Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer talks with lawmakers on Capitol Hill on the issue and one group proposing an alternative plan.

Republican Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly says he’s worried what a new district map would mean for *his constituents.

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled in January that the state’s congressional maps must be redrawn *by this years May primary.

That poses a challenge for any Pennsylvania House member running in 2018.

Kelly says, “We have a primary season coming up, we have to get petitions signed, I have to know exactly what district we’re going to be if we’re going to be in the same district?”

This all started after the state court found the 2011 map to be drawn in such a way that it benefited Republicans - over Democrats.

Kelly says he doesn’t see it, but Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey agrees with the state Supreme Court saying, "The decision gives Pennsylvania an opportunity to have fair congressional districts, instead of a rigged system.”

Some people on Capitol Hill say this case could make it all the way to the Supreme Court if the tension continues.

But experts in Washington say there are other options to take.

Drew Penrose, the Law and Policy Director, of Fair Vote, says, “If we really believe in fair representation we need to start thinking beyond the use of single winner districts."

Penrose is with the non-partisan electoral reform group and says since the majority of Pennsylvania’s Democrats live in one general area, like for example in Philadelphia, the re-districting is still going to have a Republican bias.

He says alternatives like ranked choice voting- selecting multiple candidates in order of preference- could remove that bias, and adds, “The people in control of the representation are the voters themselves not the elites who get to decide oh you’re going to be in district A and you’re going to be in District B and we’re going to choose your representatives for you.”

Right now- there is federal law that stops Pennsylvania from using multiple winner districts.

But a bill currently in Congress- would *require all states to use this method.

So far that bill is in just the beginning phase.

Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson, is also sounding off. Thompson says, “The general assembly acted in good faith to remedy the court’s concerns and create a map that meets the standards of compaction and didn’t split counties or municipalities. It is disappointing that the Governor dismissed it for political reasons. “As we get closer to the primary, we are seeing increased confusion from voters and those volunteers who work tirelessly to participate in the political process and support their chosen candidate. When the district lines are in question, which candidates will be on the ballot to represent them are also in question. “Furthermore, if an agreement is not reached and the court redraws the districts without legislative action, this situation is only going to get worse for Pennsylvania – independent of political party or one’s feelings on how a district should look.”