WATCH LIVE: Primetime Coverage of 2018 Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin makes her 2018 Olympic debut as she takes on the giant slalom. Live Alpine coverage also includes the men's downhill. The women's 1000m final takes place in speed skating while men's skeleton gets underway with opening runs. Also: The figure skating pairs' free skate concludes and men's snowboard cross is held.

