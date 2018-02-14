Shots fired after vehicle attempted to enter NSA facility - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Shots fired after vehicle attempted to enter NSA facility

Posted: Updated:
David Shortell, Taka Yokoyama and Barbara Starr, CNN -

Shots were fired at the National Security Agency's headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, on Wednesday after a vehicle attempted to enter the agency's campus.

Several people were hospitalized, the agency said in a statement, though preliminary reports do not indicate that anyone was shot.

The incident, which happened shortly after 7 a.m. ET, is not terror-related, US officials told CNN.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

Aerial footage of the scene showed a black SUV that appeared to have crashed into concrete barriers.

The FBI is leading the investigation, the National Security Agency said.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2018/02/14/incident-near-national-security-agency-sot.cnn
