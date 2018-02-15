WATCH: Wednesday's Highlights from Winter Olympics

It happened on Route 6N near Route 98 around 5:45 p.m.More >>
Peiaris Bell, 29, was arraigned on several drug charges, a count of receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm prohibited.
Father David Poulson, 64, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Cambridge Springs, and Father Sean Kerins, 27, chaplain at Kennedy Catholic High School, Hermitage, have been prohibited from any public ministry, as well as from any contact with minors.
They used to be in the minority, now 26% of first-year medical students are future Osteopathic physicians. That means LECOM medical, dental, and pharmacy students have the potential to impact the nation's opioid addiction crisis. What is their curriculum offering to help?
A recovering addict, and now a counselor, discusses how this can encourage abusers to get the help they need.
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for your help in identifying the man, who attempted to break into the American Legion Post 742 in Fairview. It's one of three break-in incidents now under investigation.
It happened Wednesday around 1:45 a.m. at the post, which is located at 7605 Maple Street.
The Feb. 17, 2017 crash at West Grandview Boulevard and Peach Street killed John Naylor, 67, of Erie.
