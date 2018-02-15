WATCH: Wednesday's Highlights from Winter Olympics - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

WATCH: Wednesday's Highlights from Winter Olympics

Posted: Updated:

Medal Winning Performances

Mikaela Shiffrin claims Olympic giant slalom gold medal | Watch »

Olympic Zone

Valentine's Day in PyeongChang | Watch »

Valentine's Day isn't just for Americans. NBC's Dylan Dreyer shows us how South Korea puts an interesting twist on the holiday of love.

A look at Korea's palaces and fortresses | Watch »

NBC's Gadi Schwartz takes a look at the ancient palaces and fortresses that connect many Koreans to their roots and their identity.

Best of the best from Day 5 | Watch »

A look at highlights from Tuesday's Olympics competition.

Julia Mancuso and her husband dress up for Valentine’s Day | Watch »

Julia Mancuso and her husband travel to Seoul for Valentine’s Day. They plan on visiting a local palace during their stay, but they’ll have to dress the part before doing so.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

