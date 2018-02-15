Domestic Assault Call in Meadville Leads Police to Meth Lab

A domestic assault call in the City of Meadville led police to a meth lab early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to 310 Asbury Manor East around 3:50 a.m. for the assault involving Lisa Strange and Charles Huston.

Police discovered items used to make meth after entering the home, according to investigators. They obtained a search warrant and called in the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Team to search the residence and gather evidence.

Strange, 38, was found at a neighbor's residence when officers arrived.

She was taken to Meadville Medical Center to be treated for injuries from the assault.

Officers found and arrested Huston in a field just south of Asbury Manor East around 8 a.m.

Huston is charged with possession with intent to deliver, liquefied ammonia gas and precursors and chemicals, operating a meth lab, terroristic threats, simple assault, possession of a controlled substance and harassment. He was taken to the Crawford County Jail on $200,000 bond.

Strange faces charges for possession with intent to deliver, liquefied ammonia gas and precursors and chemicals, operating a meth lab and possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $15,000.

