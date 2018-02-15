Domestic Assault Call in Meadville Leads Police to Meth Lab

Volunteer firefighters in Crawford County are working to put out a big overnight fire in downtown Titusville.More >>
Peiaris Bell, 29, was arraigned on several drug charges, a count of receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm prohibited.More >>
Officers were called to 310 Asbury Manor East around 3:50 a.m. for the assault involving Lisa Strange and Charles Huston.More >>
It happened on Route 6N near Route 98 around 5:45 p.m.More >>
Father David Poulson, 64, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Cambridge Springs, and Father Sean Kerins, 27, chaplain at Kennedy Catholic High School, Hermitage, have been prohibited from any public ministry, as well as from any contact with minors.More >>
A portion of East Avenue closed Thursday morning, while crews worked to clean up a bunch of fallen bricks.More >>
They used to be in the minority, now 26% of first-year medical students are future Osteopathic physicians. That means LECOM medical, dental, and pharmacy students have the potential to impact the nation's opioid addiction crisis. What is their curriculum offering to help?More >>
