Gaming Revenue Authority Delays Vote on Government Relations Firm

Board members for the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) Thursday pushed back the vote on whether to rehire a government relations firm.

ECGRA had a contact with Tom Ridge's firm, The Ridge Policy Group, that costs $4,000 per month.

The contract has ended, and ECGRA is looking to rehire the firm. However, Erie area leaders think ECGRA should go another direction.

Erie County Councilman Fiore Leone said hiring the firm would be a waste of money. ECRA's executive director Perry Wood disagrees.

He said the firm gives them access to state and federal money that ECGRA would not normally be able to access to.

