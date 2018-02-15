Update: Investigation Underway into Cause of Major Fire in Downtown Titusville

An investigation is underway into a destructive early morning fire in downtown Titusville.

Firefighters from Erie, Crawford and Venango counties found an old three story building in flames when they arrived around 5 am.

A first floor barber shop was heavily damaged.

So was the rest of the building that was vacant.

No one was hurt.

Crews kept the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

But some businesses, including Missy's Arcade Restaurant, received extensive smoke and water damage.

The owner said she will soon start cleaning up but it won't be easy.

Missy Westcoat said, "there is an extreme amount of water damage, part of the ceiling in the dining room came down. The kitchen has a couple inches of water on the floor."

This is the third major fire in downtown Titusville in the past three years.

The rubble from a fire just one month ago, still has not yet been cleared away.