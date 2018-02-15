Local School Districts Prepare for Active Shooter Situations

While you can't predict or prevent something like the Parkland, Florida school shooting from happening in our own schools, local school districts are doing what they can, to prepare for such a tragedy.

Jon McEnroe is the school resource officer, at the Northwestern School District.

He's one of six sheriff deputies assigned to schools, all throughout Erie county.

They provide safety and security, get to know the students and educate them on safety, and deal with any legal issues, "The district is the one responsible for training, developing their plans, practicing, conducting drills, we can provide a law enforcement prospective while they carry out those duties," said McEnroe.

So twice a year Northwestern holds active shooter drills for its students and teachers.

And while it's impossible to be fully prepared for an active shooter tragedy like the one that just happened in Florida, area schools are doing their best.

Training teachers on how to use security tools, and what to do to keep kids safe, "I think practicing those making sure everybody, students, staff, administrators, the school resource officer, everybody understands what their role is if a situation like that would arise, it just helps us to be that much more prepared," said Greg Lehman, Principal of the Northwestern Middle School.



The Millcreek Township School District is set to hire a school resource officer full-time, who will be an armed Millcreek police officer at McDowell High School.

Millcreek School Superintendent Bill Hall says they've recently created a strong relationship with Millcreek Police, and officers are familiar with their school buildings and often do walk-throughs. The Millcreek police department and its SWAT Team conducted a live active shooter drill at McDowell High School last year.

And like Northwestern, the Millcreek Township district also conducts active shooter drills for teachers and students about twice a year, "It's something that we don't take lightly, we do think about the safety of the kids all the time, we know that we have to keep all of our doors locked, and we know we have procedures in place to deal with a hard lock down," said Hall.

Schools throughout Pennsylvania are mandated by the state to do fire drills, multiple times per year.

But school leaders Erie News Now spoke with say Wednesday's tragedy shows the focus should be shifting, "These shootings are becoming more and more prevalent, we're not seeing a lot of school fires, we really should be conducting probably 8 to 10 hard lock down drills a year," said Hall.

"I would like to see us be given more latitude to use a monthly drill for things like severe weather, or an intruder, or active shooter drill, situations that in my mind are a little bit more difficult to prepare for than a fire drill," said Lehman.

The city of Erie School District has its own Police Department, with 18 police officers, five of them are full-time.

School District Police Chief, Tim Vona, says they work closely with Erie police, and also do lock down drills twice a year for students and teachers, "We show the kids how to stay in the school, the proper procedure for the teachers and staff to lock the building down, lock the doors, stay away from the doors, stay away from the windows, don't answer the doors for anybody," said Vona.

The Erie school district is currently revamping its policy handbook and manual, to update its security policies and procedures, to adapt to changing threats nationwide, and any concerns within the district as well.