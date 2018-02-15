Cork Restaurant Owners Stay True to North East by Opening Tavern

A popular restaurant called Cork 1794 is in the process of relocating to the West Erie Plaza in Millcreek. But, the owners did not leave North East high and dry. They opened a new tavern and restaurant at the same location. The food, the drinks, and the name are already a big hit with the public.

By late spring or early summer, The Cork 1794 Restaurant will be located at the growing West Erie Plaza. The Cork had been located in North East since 2014, and has a loyal clientele. Billy Lewis, of Red Letter Hospitality, says moving to the West Erie Plaza was an opportunity that his company could not resist.

"We think The Cork is really a special restaurant and we think Erie really only needs one," he said.

Lewis and his business partner Greg Brown closed The Cork in early January, but they didn't leave the town high and dry. They opened a bar and restaurant at The Cork's former location. A wall that separated The Cork's bar and dining area was torn down. The bar area was lovingly known for a taxidermy goat on the wall and two stuffed skunks.

"We're well-invested from a family standpoint and with our employees in North East. We wanted to still have an identity here in North East. The Skunk and Goat Tavern part of Cork was so successful that we basically expanded that into what we have now here. The old Cork is now the Skunk and Goat Tavern," Lewis said.

While The Cork was a place for casual fine dining, The Skunk and Goat Tavern has more of a gastropub feel, serving items such as a Gun Slinger Burger, Tomahawk Pork Chop, Carbonara Pizza, and delicious tacos.

"It's definitely upscale. I'd say gastropub along those lines. It's definitely more approachable than the fine dining atmosphere that we had at the Cork," says Executive Chef Kristian Young.

The Skunk and Goat Tavern opened last week and will celebrate a Grand Opening on February 22. Customers already are being won over by an ale made exclusively for the establishment. There's also a signature bourbon that can only be found at the Skunk and Goat. Beverage Director Blaine Ballard is known for his knowledge of wine and craft beers.

"I'm a self-proclaimed booze nerd, so I love talking about all that stuff with anybody," he said.

Red Letter Hospitality has also taken over the management of Molly Brannigan's Restaurant in Downtown Erie, with plans to purchase it after the liquor license is transferred. Molly Brannigan's will retain its name and Irish theme.