City of Erie, Erie's Public Schools to Host Community Conversations

The City of Erie Mayor's Office is teaming up with Erie's Public Schools in an effort to improve both the schools and the neighborhoods.

Mayor Joe Schember made the announcement Thursday morning.

The collaboration will help better implement Erie Refocused and the school district's strategic plan.

To do this, the mayor's office will host what it calls community conversations to gather input from both students and residents.

The first set of meetings that will start in March are aimed specifically at students. They will then be open to the public in late March and early April.

"I think it's a great opportunity to partner with the mayor and his office to start those conversations in the neighborhoods," said Brian Polito, superintendent of Erie's Public Schools.

"It's very important to us, and it's going to be important going forward because you don't just ask once; things change over time," said Schember. "We want that feedback to continue. It's extremely important to us."

The dates and times of those meetings are still being finalized.

