Emmaus Soup Kitchen Receives $50,000 Donation

The Emmaus Soup Kitchen is on the receiving end of $50,000. The money was presented Thursday, from a foundation that's only been around for a year, but has proven to be very philanthropic, by also giving money towards school scholarships at Prep, Gannon, and to building repairs at Saint Peter Cathedral.

President & COO of JEM Foundation, John Stefanik , says, "It started with one of our board members neighbors that passed away. Instead of flowers, it was, can you send money to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen. He saw that and said he need to do something. (He) brought it up to the board and the board decided to go along with his wishes and donate $50,000."

The money will go towards providing food to needy families in the community through the Emmaus Soup Kitchen. ###