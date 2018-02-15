State's School Counselor of the Year Talks Student Mental Health

Tracy Merlino has worked in the Millcreek School District for almost 20 years. She's an Edinboro University graduate who prides herself on integrity.



Erie News Now spoke with her today -- about her unique approach with students. And how important the role of a counselor is, at a time when a troubled teen is charged with a tragic school shooting in the nation.

"Fostering a positive relationship is very important with children, and creating that sense of trust when they can come to you with problems, that's key in being a counselor."



Tracey Merlino is in her 19th year at Belle Valley Elementary School.



Every day, she tries to make a difference in the lives of students by creating a safer environment.



Her office is the size of a classroom --complete with an area to unwind, and inspirational sayings on the walls.



"I think, just connecting in little ways every day, like, I like your haircut, happy birthday, inviting them in for lunches."



Merlino says communication is key, but social media use has made that a tougher task for students.



"20 percent of children have mental health disorders, and only 20 percent of those are actually getting help.” Merlino said “So, we need to help teach children to communicate, and not hide behind social media and video games, but ask for help."



The recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida put a former high school student behind the crime. And classmates say his social media posts were ignored warning signs.



"We’re missing that piece of communication, the ability to handle problems and to cope with situations. So I think coping skills, are what we're really seeing children need more of."



Merlino says the presence of a counselor in a student's life is critical in dealing with issues that take place both inside and out of the classroom. But they can always do more. And it starts with education, versus discipline.



"Mentioned, being an outcast, or kids with social problems. We try to target them, and get them the support that they need, and hook up their family with agencies in the community.” Merlino said “But it's also about teaching the other kids around them to be upstanders, and if they have concerns, to go the nearest adult and get help. It’s about having a relationship with everyone, to get the support that kids need."



Merlino tells Erie News Now, Belle Valley will be having an in-service day Friday for teachers to learn how to better assist students who are going through a traumatic situation at school, or at home.