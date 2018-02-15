Woman Dies After Being Hit by Car in Titusville - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Dies After Being Hit by Car in Titusville

A woman crossing the street in Titusville has died after she was hit by a car Wednesday evening.

It happened at West Main Street at North Monroe Street just after 6:30 p.m.

The victim - Kathleen Phillis, 65 - was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The driver has been identified as Cecelia Wolfe, 67. She was not injured.

Titusville Police Captain Glenn Ciccarelli said the conditions were dark and wet at the time.

