Water Main Break Repairs Closes Lanes on Peach Street

Water Main Break Repairs Closes Lanes on Peach Street




Repairs to a water main break in Erie will disrupt traffic on Peach Street starting 6 p.m. Thursday.

The two northbound lanes will be closed 38th Street and Cherry Street while Erie Water Works crews work.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

The work is expected to be completed sometime before 6 a.m. Friday, weather permitting.

