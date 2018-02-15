Land bank agreement considered between City of Erie, county leaders

It appears that Erie County leaders won't distribute funds for the City of Erie's land bank any time soon.

The two sides are still hammering out the details now that both the city and the county have a bank of their own respective land banks after Erie County Council approved theirs last month.

County Council Chairman Kyle Foust tells Erie News Now that it appears city leaders will offer the county an intergovernmental-cooperation agreement. In the deal, the city would not include the requested $250,000 they wanted earlier this month. Erie County received $1 million allocated for the land bank, in last year's state budget.

"I have no doubt that the lion's share of the blight funds and blight initiatives will occur in the city limits because that's where most of the houses are," Foust said. That's where most of the blight is."

A land bank is used to clean up blighted and abandoned properties, using state and other funds to clean them up and get them back on the tax rolls.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember told Erie News Now at weekly press conference Thursday morning more than half the blight in the county is within the city limits. Schember previously said two land banks aren't necessary.

"We have... about 114 houses in Erie that have been declared blighted," Schember said. "There's probably more that need to be. Right now, we have the funds to maybe do 15 of those."

Foust feels both sides can reach an agreement soon.

It's unclear when Erie City Council could bring that proposal forward. Their next meeting, is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7:30p.m.