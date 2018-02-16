LIST: Lenten Dinners and Fish Fries in Erie Area - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

LIST: Lenten Dinners and Fish Fries in Erie Area

St. Luke School Cafeteria
421 East 38th Street, Erie

  • Feb. 16 and 23, March 2 and 9
  • 5 - 7 p.m.
  • Fish dinner: Adults $10, Children 12 and under $5.
  • Shrimp: $7
  • Fish dinner with fried shrimp: $12
  • Takeout available

Blessed Sacrament Church
1626 West 26th Street, Erie

  • Feb. 16, March 2 and 16
  • 4:30 - 7 p.m.
  • Baked scrod, macaroni & cheese and cheese ravioli dinners
  • Adults: $9 for fish or cheese ravioli dinners, $5 for mac and cheese dinners
  • Children under 12: $5 for fish or ravioli dinners, $3 for mac and cheese dinners

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Scheffner Hall
1533 East Grandview Boulevard, Erie

  • Feb. 23, March 9 and 23
  • 4 - 7 p.m.
  • Fried fish and/or cheese pierogi
  • Adults: $10, Children 7-12: $5, Under 6: Free
  • Includes sides and ice cream
  • Takeout orders: $.50 extra

St. Stanislaus Parish Hall
516 East 13th Street, Erie

  • Feb. 16, March 2 and 16
  • 4 - 7 p.m. or until dinners are sold out
  • Fish and pierogi dinners
  • Adults: $10, Children 6-12: $5, 5 and under: Free
  • Takeout orders: $10.25

All Saints
11264 Route 97 North, Waterford

  • Feb. 16 and 23, March 2, 9 and 23
  • 4:30 - 7 p.m.
  • Baked or fried white fish
  • Adults: $9, Children 12 and under: $4, Toddlers: Free
  • Includes sides, drink and homemade dessert
  • Takeout available: 814-796-3023

Assumption Greek Orthodox
4376 West Lake Road, Erie

  • Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
  • 5 - 7 p.m.
  • Baked or fried cod
  • Adults: $12 (without fish $8), Children under 12: $5
  • 814-838-8808

Holy Cross Reilly Center
7100 West Ridge Road, Fairview

  • Feb. 16 and 23, March 2, 9 and 23
  • 4:30 - 7 p.m
  • Fish, shrimp or combo
  • Adults: $10, Children: $5
  • Fish sandwich: $8
  • Mac and cheese: $5
  • All dinners include sides, drink and dessert.
  • Takeout available: 814-474-2605

Our Lady of the Lake Social Hall
128 Sunset Drive, Edinboro

  • Feb. 16 and 23, March 2, 9 and 23
  • 5 - 7 p.m.
  • Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
  • Adult: $10, Child: $5
  • Includes sides, drink and dessert
  • Tickets and takeout at the door

Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Social Hall
3415 Wallace Street, Erie

  • Feb. 16, March 2 and 16
  • 4:30 - 7 p.m.
  • Baked cod and/or pierogi
  • Adults: $10, Children 6-12: $5, Under 6: Free
  • Nut roll bake sale
  • Takeout available: 814-825-8140

St. Anthony
St. Paul Center, Route 6, Saybrook

  • Feb. 16, 23 and March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30
  • 5 - 7 p.m.
  • Sheffield St. Anthony Knights of Columbus
  • Haddock
  • Adults: $9
  • Includes sides, drink and homemade dessert
  • 814-968-5915

St. Brigid Social Hall
383 Arch Street, Meadville

  • Feb. 16 and 23, March 2, 9, 16 and 23
  • 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
  • Icelandic haddock
  • Adults: $9
  • Includes sides and beverage
  • Kids mac and cheese or grilled cheese: $4.50
  • 814-336-4459

St. Teresa Parish Center
9 Third Ave., Union City

  • Feb. 16 and 23, March 2, 9, 16 and 23
  • 4:30 - 7 p.m.
  • Baked or fried haddock
  • Adults: $10, Children: $5.
  • Includes sides, drink and homemade dessert.
  • Takeout available: 814-438-2783
  • More information: 814-438-2000

Venango Catholic High School
1505 West First Street, Oil City

  • Feb. 16 and 23, March 2, 9, 16 and 23
  • 5 - 7 p.m.
  • All-you-can-eat fish fry
  • Adults: $10.50, Seniors: $10, Children under 12: $8, Under 5: $4
  • Includes sides, drink and dessert
  • Pizza: $3 per slice
  • Takeout available 814-676-9429

Erie News Now is not responsible for the accuracy of this information. Most of the information was either sent to us or published on the church's website or in a bulletin.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

