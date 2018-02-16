LIST: Lenten Dinners and Fish Fries in Erie Area

Are we missing any? Send us the details here.

St. Luke School Cafeteria

421 East 38th Street, Erie

Feb. 16 and 23, March 2 and 9

5 - 7 p.m.

Fish dinner: Adults $10, Children 12 and under $5.

Shrimp: $7

Fish dinner with fried shrimp: $12

Takeout available

Blessed Sacrament Church

1626 West 26th Street, Erie

Feb. 16, March 2 and 16

4:30 - 7 p.m.

Baked scrod, macaroni & cheese and cheese ravioli dinners

Adults: $9 for fish or cheese ravioli dinners, $5 for mac and cheese dinners

Children under 12: $5 for fish or ravioli dinners, $3 for mac and cheese dinners

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Scheffner Hall

1533 East Grandview Boulevard, Erie

Feb. 23, March 9 and 23

4 - 7 p.m.

Fried fish and/or cheese pierogi

Adults: $10, Children 7-12: $5, Under 6: Free

Includes sides and ice cream

Takeout orders: $.50 extra

St. Stanislaus Parish Hall

516 East 13th Street, Erie

Feb. 16, March 2 and 16

4 - 7 p.m. or until dinners are sold out

Fish and pierogi dinners

Adults: $10, Children 6-12: $5, 5 and under: Free

Takeout orders: $10.25

All Saints

11264 Route 97 North, Waterford

Feb. 16 and 23, March 2, 9 and 23

4:30 - 7 p.m.

Baked or fried white fish

Adults: $9, Children 12 and under: $4, Toddlers: Free

Includes sides, drink and homemade dessert

Takeout available: 814-796-3023

Assumption Greek Orthodox

4376 West Lake Road, Erie

Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

5 - 7 p.m.

Baked or fried cod

Adults: $12 (without fish $8), Children under 12: $5

814-838-8808

Holy Cross Reilly Center

7100 West Ridge Road, Fairview

Feb. 16 and 23, March 2, 9 and 23

4:30 - 7 p.m

Fish, shrimp or combo

Adults: $10, Children: $5

Fish sandwich: $8

Mac and cheese: $5

All dinners include sides, drink and dessert.

Takeout available: 814-474-2605

Our Lady of the Lake Social Hall

128 Sunset Drive, Edinboro

Feb. 16 and 23, March 2, 9 and 23

5 - 7 p.m.

Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

Adult: $10, Child: $5

Includes sides, drink and dessert

Tickets and takeout at the door

Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Social Hall

3415 Wallace Street, Erie

Feb. 16, March 2 and 16

4:30 - 7 p.m.

Baked cod and/or pierogi

Adults: $10, Children 6-12: $5, Under 6: Free

Nut roll bake sale

Takeout available: 814-825-8140

St. Anthony

St. Paul Center, Route 6, Saybrook

Feb. 16, 23 and March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30

5 - 7 p.m.

Sheffield St. Anthony Knights of Columbus

Haddock

Adults: $9

Includes sides, drink and homemade dessert

814-968-5915

St. Brigid Social Hall

383 Arch Street, Meadville

Feb. 16 and 23, March 2, 9, 16 and 23

4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Icelandic haddock

Adults: $9

Includes sides and beverage

Kids mac and cheese or grilled cheese: $4.50

814-336-4459

St. Teresa Parish Center

9 Third Ave., Union City

Feb. 16 and 23, March 2, 9, 16 and 23

4:30 - 7 p.m.

Baked or fried haddock

Adults: $10, Children: $5.

Includes sides, drink and homemade dessert.

Takeout available: 814-438-2783

More information: 814-438-2000

Venango Catholic High School

1505 West First Street, Oil City

Feb. 16 and 23, March 2, 9, 16 and 23

5 - 7 p.m.

All-you-can-eat fish fry

Adults: $10.50, Seniors: $10, Children under 12: $8, Under 5: $4

Includes sides, drink and dessert

Pizza: $3 per slice

Takeout available 814-676-9429

