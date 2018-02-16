Pennsylvania Governor Submits Own Proposed Congressional Map

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf sent his own proposed congressional map to the state Supreme Court Thursday.

It keeps Erie, Crawford, Warren counties intact.

Congressman Mike Kelly, of Butler, would be boxed out of the third district under the proposed map. Butler County would be part of the fifth district, which is currently represented by Glenn Thompson. However, U.S. Representatives can represent districts in which they do not reside.

A court decision could come Monday.

“From the outset, I have made clear I wanted a map that was fair and removed the partisanship that Pennsylvanians have been forced to live under since the 2012 elections,” said Gov. Wolf. “This map takes features from Republican and Democratic submissions, while still meeting the court’s orders and opinion, to provide Pennsylvanians with a fair map.?

“While my preference would have been for the General Assembly to send me a fair map, I believe this map sets forth a new standard of fairness.”

Gov. Wolf's proposed map combined features of legislative submissions but it is statistically more fair than the districts drawn by Republican leaders, according to an analysis by a gerrymandering expert.

He vetoed a proposed map of Republican-redrawn congressional districts Tuesday, arguing the map is "a partisan gerrymander."

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruled in January that the state's congressional maps must be redrawn this year. The court threw out the Republican-drawn 2011 congressional map, ruling that districts "clearly, plainly and palpably" violate the state's constitution.

The redrawing holds ramifications for the upcoming midterm elections. Republicans currently hold 12 of the state's 18 congressional districts (one is vacant pending a special election next month), but Democrats are targeting four districts this fall as they seek to flip 24 seats and retake control of the US House. New maps could shift the partisan makeup of several districts in Democrats' favor.

