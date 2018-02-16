Pennsylvania Governor Submits Own Proposed Congressional Map

Officers were called to 310 Asbury Manor East around 3:50 a.m. for the assault involving Lisa Strange and Charles Huston.More >>
Volunteer firefighters in Crawford County are working to put out a big overnight fire in downtown Titusville.More >>
Skunk and Goat Tavern replaces Cork 1794 restaurant in downtown North East.More >>
An investigation is underway into a destructive early morning fire in downtown Titusville. Firefighters from Erie, Crawford and Venango counties found an old three story building in flames when they arrived around 5 am.More >>
Peiaris Bell, 29, was arraigned on several drug charges, a count of receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm prohibited.More >>
Father David Poulson, 64, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Cambridge Springs, and Father Sean Kerins, 27, chaplain at Kennedy Catholic High School, Hermitage, have been prohibited from any public ministry, as well as from any contact with minors.More >>
It happened at West Main Street at North Monroe Street just after 6:30 p.m.More >>
