Early Morning Warehouse Fire in West Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Early Morning Warehouse Fire in West Erie

Posted: Updated:

Firefighters in the city were called to an overnight fire at a west side warehouse Friday morning.

The fire started on the roof of the Lake Erie Warehouse and Distribution Center in the 1700 block of Greengarden Boulevard. A delivery driver called it in.

The first crews on scene ran into some arcing wires, so they had to call in Penelec to shut off the power supply to the building. They think some sort of electrical problem is to blame.

Nobody was hurt.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com