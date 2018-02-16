Early Morning Warehouse Fire in West Erie

Firefighters in the city were called to an overnight fire at a west side warehouse Friday morning.

The fire started on the roof of the Lake Erie Warehouse and Distribution Center in the 1700 block of Greengarden Boulevard. A delivery driver called it in.

The first crews on scene ran into some arcing wires, so they had to call in Penelec to shut off the power supply to the building. They think some sort of electrical problem is to blame.

Nobody was hurt.