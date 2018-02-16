Extra Police Presence at Erie High

Erie School District officials are taking extra precautions Friday, after they were made aware of a possible threat to Erie High posted on social media.

According to the Erie School District's Facebook page, officials became aware of the posts circulating online Thursday night. Erie and school district police are aware and investigating.

The school's Facebook post also reports there is no evidence the threat is credible.

However, due to concerns following a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17, an extra police presence and searches were put in place at the school.

The district says they will keep students and families informed of any changes as they become available.