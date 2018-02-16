Requests to Move Trial, Bring in Jury Denied in Murder Case Agai - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Requests to Move Trial, Bring in Jury Denied in Murder Case Against Christopher Leclair

Posted: Updated:

A judge has denied requests to move the trial out of Erie County or bring in an out-of-town jury for the man accused of killing his wife and dumping her body in the lake.

Christopher Leclair is charged with the June murder of his wife, Karen.

He shot her, tied an anchor to her body and threw it into the lake from the commercial fishing boat the couple had operated together, investigators said.

The defense claimed there had been too much local publicity and finding an impartial jury will be tough.

Leclair is expected to stand trial later this year.

Leclair's father also faces charges after police said he tried to help his son hide the murder weapon.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com