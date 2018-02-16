Requests to Move Trial, Bring in Jury Denied in Murder Case Against Christopher Leclair

A judge has denied requests to move the trial out of Erie County or bring in an out-of-town jury for the man accused of killing his wife and dumping her body in the lake.

Christopher Leclair is charged with the June murder of his wife, Karen.

He shot her, tied an anchor to her body and threw it into the lake from the commercial fishing boat the couple had operated together, investigators said.

The defense claimed there had been too much local publicity and finding an impartial jury will be tough.

Leclair is expected to stand trial later this year.

Leclair's father also faces charges after police said he tried to help his son hide the murder weapon.

