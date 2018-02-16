Two Taken to Hospital After Rollover Crash in Fairview Township

Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Fairview Township Friday morning.

It happened on West Lake Road at the entrance to Gate of Heaven Cemetery around 8:43 a.m.

A 17 year old was driving a GMC Yukon SUV westbound when it approached a Ford Fusion car, which had stopped for a turning vehicle, State Police said.

The drive of the SUV did not notice the vehicles came to a stop but tried to swerve out of the way of the car, according to troopers. The front passenger side of the SUV made contact with the rear driver side of the car. The SUV then rolled one time, slid on its roof for a few feet and ended back on its wheels.

A 57-year-old man was driving the car. He and the 17 year old were taken to Saint Vincent Hospital. The extent of their injuries is not clear.

The 17 year old will be cited for following too closely, according to State Police.

