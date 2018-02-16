WATCH: Friday's Highlights from Winter Olympics - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

WATCH: Friday's Highlights from Winter Olympics

Posted: Updated:

Figure Skating

Vincent Zhou lands first quad Lutz on Olympic ice in debut | Watch »

Nathan Chen stumbles during short program | Watch »

Winnie the Pooh rains down onto ice for Yuzuru Hanyu | Watch »

Freestyle Skiing

Madison Olsen advances to last round of aerials final | Watch »

Madison Olsen kicks off aerials final with clean jump | Watch »

Ski Jumping

USA’s Bickner, Glasder qualify for large hill final | Watch »

Skeleton

Kendall Wesenberg makes her Olympic debut | Watch »

Katie Uhlaender finishes Run 1 in 8th | Watch »

Katie Uhlaender struggles in Run 2 of Skeleton | Watch »

Snowboard Cross

Lindsey Jacobellis stays positive after fourth place finish | Watch »

Men’s Hockey

Eeli Tolvanen tees up one-timer for second goal of Olympics | Watch »

Referee jumps on top of net for better view | Watch »

Curling

John Shuster clinches win for Team USA | Watch »

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

