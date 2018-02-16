United Way of Erie County Details Efforts to Reduce Poverty

Officers were called to 310 Asbury Manor East around 3:50 a.m. for the assault involving Lisa Strange and Charles Huston.More >>
Officers were called to 310 Asbury Manor East around 3:50 a.m. for the assault involving Lisa Strange and Charles Huston.More >>
Firefighters in the city were called to an overnight fire at a west side warehouse Friday morning.More >>
Firefighters in the city were called to an overnight fire at a west side warehouse Friday morning.More >>
Skunk and Goat Tavern replaces Cork 1794 restaurant in downtown North East.More >>
Skunk and Goat Tavern replaces Cork 1794 restaurant in downtown North East.More >>
Volunteer firefighters in Crawford County are working to put out a big overnight fire in downtown Titusville.More >>
Volunteer firefighters in Crawford County are working to put out a big overnight fire in downtown Titusville.More >>
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruled in January that the state's congressional maps must be redrawn this year. The court threw out the Republican-drawn 2011 congressional map, ruling that districts "clearly, plainly and palpably" violate the state's constitution.More >>
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruled in January that the state's congressional maps must be redrawn this year. The court threw out the Republican-drawn 2011 congressional map, ruling that districts "clearly, plainly and palpably" violate the state's constitution.More >>
According a post on the Erie School District's Facebook page, an online picture of a national incident was mistaken for a local event. That sparked a rumored threat against the high school.More >>
According a post on the Erie School District's Facebook page, an online picture of a national incident was mistaken for a local event. That sparked a rumored threat against the high school.More >>