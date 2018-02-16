United Way of Erie County Details Efforts to Reduce Poverty - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

United Way of Erie County Details Efforts to Reduce Poverty

Posted: Updated:

More than 300 supporters came together to address poverty in the Erie community.

The United Way of Erie County hosted its 2018 Self-Sufficiency Summit at the Bayfront Convention Center Thursday.

Leaders discussed how the United Way has shifted from a fundraising to a community impact organization.

It is mobilizing Erie area businesses, community leaders and residents to reduce poverty and expand opportunities for people to become self-sufficient.

More than 14,000 children in Erie County live in poverty.

"There are many people who are not in poverty technically, but they're not really self-sufficient," said Bill Jackson, president of United Way of Erie County. "They're working hard. They just need a hand up to improve themselves."

The United Way also announced a grade-level reading campaign to prevent children from falling beyond the reach of schools.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com