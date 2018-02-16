United Way of Erie County Details Efforts to Reduce Poverty

More than 300 supporters came together to address poverty in the Erie community.

The United Way of Erie County hosted its 2018 Self-Sufficiency Summit at the Bayfront Convention Center Thursday.

Leaders discussed how the United Way has shifted from a fundraising to a community impact organization.

It is mobilizing Erie area businesses, community leaders and residents to reduce poverty and expand opportunities for people to become self-sufficient.

More than 14,000 children in Erie County live in poverty.

"There are many people who are not in poverty technically, but they're not really self-sufficient," said Bill Jackson, president of United Way of Erie County. "They're working hard. They just need a hand up to improve themselves."

The United Way also announced a grade-level reading campaign to prevent children from falling beyond the reach of schools.

