No Cause Determined Yet in Downtown Titusville Fire

Investigators in Titusville are still searching for a cause in yesterday's destructive fire in downtown Titusville.

But they have determined the fire started in the rear of the first floor of the three story building that was gutted by the fast moving fire.

Most of the building was vacant.

But a ground floor barber shop was heavily damaged.

And a couple of nearby businesses, including a restaurant, received smoke and water damage.

Titusville Fire Chief Joe Lamey tells Erie News Now that authorities will likely meet with insurance company investigators soon to try to pinpoint the cause.

No one was hurt in the fire.

