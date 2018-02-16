Erie Police, Emergycare Honored for Role in Saving Lives - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Police, Emergycare Honored for Role in Saving Lives

Posted: Updated:

Erie are law enforcement and first responders were recognized Thursday for their roles in saving lives.

Gaudenzia Erie's staff and clients honored the Erie Police Department and Emergycare for their efforts to battle the opioid epidemic.

Sergeant Stan Tuznik and Harry Latta stood in as representatives for the Erie Police force and Emergycare to accept the honors.

Just over a month ago, Gov. Tom Wolf declared Pennsylvania's opioid crisis as a statewide emergency.

It includes 13 new key initiatives to improve the state's response, increase access to treatment and save more lives.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com