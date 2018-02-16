Erie Police, Emergycare Honored for Role in Saving Lives

Erie are law enforcement and first responders were recognized Thursday for their roles in saving lives.

Gaudenzia Erie's staff and clients honored the Erie Police Department and Emergycare for their efforts to battle the opioid epidemic.

Sergeant Stan Tuznik and Harry Latta stood in as representatives for the Erie Police force and Emergycare to accept the honors.

Just over a month ago, Gov. Tom Wolf declared Pennsylvania's opioid crisis as a statewide emergency.

It includes 13 new key initiatives to improve the state's response, increase access to treatment and save more lives.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.