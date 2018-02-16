Erie Sports Commission Looks Back on Successful Year - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Sports Commission Looks Back on Successful Year

The Erie Sports Commission hosted its annual awards dinner Thursday night at the Ambassador Conference Center.

The dinner honors and recognizes the efforts of those people who made 2017 a successful year for the commission.

The awards are presented by Erie community leaders, including Mayor Joe Schember and County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, plus Erie Sports Now Gary Drapcho.

The Impact Award went to Dave Warner and the Pennsylvania State 8-Ball Tournament.

Volunteer of the Year was presented to Leeann Johnson, of the USA Volleyball National Junior Beach Tour.

Flyboard National Tour won New Event of the Year.

National Event of the Year was awarded the VNEA World Junior Pool Championships. 

Erie Sports Now Gary Drapcho was honored for his coverage of the Erie Sports Commission events on the Sunday Sportsblitz Show.

