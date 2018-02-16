Gannon University Expanding Florida Campus

Gannon University leaders today breaking ground for a big expansion of the school's Ruskin, Florida campus.

But the project is also expected to benefit the main campus here in Erie.

The ceremony signified the start of a $21 million project to build a new academic center housing classrooms, labs, faculty offices and a fitness center.

The Florida campus focuses on graduate programs for physical and occupational therapy and athletic training.

Administrators think many students interested in those programs may decide to do their undergraduate work in Erie and stay in the Gannon system.

Steve Mauro, Gannon Vice President of Academic Administration said, "It really means a lot for us to have the back and forth between Erie and Ruskin and to be able to help programs at both campuses.

Gannon leaders say the growth of careers in health care is helping the Florida campus continue to grow.