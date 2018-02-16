Erie Man Facing Drug Charges After Heroin Bust - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Facing Drug Charges After Heroin Bust

John Cooley Jr. John Cooley Jr.

An Erie man faces felony and misdemeanor drug charges, after a drug raid Thursday night at an east Erie home.

He's John Cooley Jr., 22.

Erie's Vice Unit and SWAT Team served a search warrant at his home, at 516 of east 22nd street.

When they entered, police said they found Cooley flushing drugs down the toilet, but not all of them.

They recovered heroin, and charged him with possession, among other drug charges.

The arrest stemmed from an ongoing drug investigation.

Friday, Cooley remained behind bars under a $50,000 bond.

