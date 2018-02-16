PennDOT Secretary Dashes Any Hope for Presque Isle Tunnel - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

PennDOT Secretary Dashes Any Hope for Presque Isle Tunnel

Six department heads, from Governor's Wolf's Administration, spent almost two hours answering questions from community leaders during a panel discussion at the Jefferson Educational Society. They represented the Departments of Community and Economic Development, Transportation, Environmental Protection, Health, Revenue, and Emergency Management.
    

Many questions were directed to PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards.  One question dealt with the possibility of an underwater tunnel being built from Erie to Presque Isle.  The topic was researched a few years ago by a leadership class at the Jefferson Educational Society. Richards told the audience that her department discussed the issue, decided it was not feasible, and moved on.

"Another access point is very attractive, but of course we have to weigh that with how much it costs and what it would provide.  We have thousands of projects throughout the Commonwealth.  Unfortunately, we don't have enough funding for everything," she said.

Other issues discussed today included water contamination from oil and gas drilling, poverty, and the opioid epidemic.
 

