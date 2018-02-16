Retired F.B.I Agent Discusses Bureau Protocols for Handling Threats

As the Federal Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the circumstances in Florida, we talked, locally, with retired FBI Special Agent, Jerry Clark, about steps the agency takes when receiving a tip.

The FBI announced in a statement, that tips submitted to them in regards to Nick Cruz, "should" have been acted on and considered as a potential threat to life."

Clark is now is a professor at Gannon University. He says the FBI takes in a large volume of calls daily, and "any" tips received are treated seriously.



In the case of Nickolas Cruz, Clark believes the bureau walks a "fine line" in dealing with individuals with mental health issues because there are limitations into what the bureau can and cannot do.



He says the balance between the right to privacy, and the right to protect can complicate an investigation.

"There’s specific rules and regulations involved in the mental health system that include right to privacy and such.” Clark said “So it's very difficult sometimes for us to get people into the system. And, if you're not a danger to yourself, or a danger to others that you can prove, sometimes, that person can fall through the cracks. And that's where things happen that are not good."

Clark says the way the tip to the FBI was handled in the Cruz case should not deter the public from continuing to contact the agency with any potential tips to other threats.