Ice Boater Rescued from Water Near Dobbins Landing

A man is safe after firefighters were called to a water rescue Friday afternoon off Dobbins Landing.

A person who was ice boating fell into the water about 25 yards off shore just after 3 p.m.

The victim was able to get out of the water with the help of other ice boaters.

He was then taken to the Erie Yacht Club.

Rescuers removed the ice boat from the water.

